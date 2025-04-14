LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys 658 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,522,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 395.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 580,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 463,452 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,229,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,070,000 after buying an additional 402,646 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 695,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,288,000 after buying an additional 161,884 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST opened at $50.52 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1277 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

