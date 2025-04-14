LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,508.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,728,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $95.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average of $114.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

