LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 115,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 623,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,611,000 after buying an additional 277,669 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 503,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 456,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

