LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $3,599,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,564,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,604,770,000 after buying an additional 2,325,156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,433,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,482,347,000 after buying an additional 1,530,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,829,773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,280,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,254 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Millham sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $1,120,391.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,312.44. This represents a 41.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $254.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $245.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

