LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $922,000 in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF alerts:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HUSV stock opened at $38.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $40.57.

About First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.