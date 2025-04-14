Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,700 shares, a growth of 714.4% from the March 15th total of 88,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 176,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazydays

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORV. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 1,072.8% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 76,492,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,051,000 after acquiring an additional 69,970,561 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,212,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,382,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,219,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 181,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lazydays by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of GORV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 35,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.05.

About Lazydays

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:GORV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. Lazydays had a negative return on equity of 62.37% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

