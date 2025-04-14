LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 132.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LENZ. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LENZ

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $21.91. 15,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,619. LENZ Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $38.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.43.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LENZ Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.