Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Issues Earnings Results

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 88.88% and a negative net margin of 1,473.04%.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEXX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.39. 15,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Lexaria Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Lexaria Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

