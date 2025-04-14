Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 10,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $235,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 955,823 shares in the company, valued at $22,471,398.73. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 12,034 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $271,366.70.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $226,700.00.

Lifeway Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LWAY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 40,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,910. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $358.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.93. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 7.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 28.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 40.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 451.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

