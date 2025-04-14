Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976,371 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.84% of Lineage worth $112,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lineage by 7,466.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lineage by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Get Lineage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lineage in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lineage from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lineage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Insider Activity at Lineage

In related news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste acquired 24,317 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,178.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lineage Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LINE stock opened at $53.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lineage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Lineage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.