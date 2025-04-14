Loop Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Price

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BCC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.81. The stock had a trading volume of 218,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,869. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.94. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $87.84 and a 1 year high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,292.84. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,585.46. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 502.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

