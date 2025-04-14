LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.89% of Village Super Market worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 262.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Village Super Market

In other Village Super Market news, Director Kevin Begley sold 3,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,141.40. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Price Performance

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $527.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.42. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $599.65 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.29%.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

