LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 577,906 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.66% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 303,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 303,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 82,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $367.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

