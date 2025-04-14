LTS One Management LP Purchases Shares of 60,000 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,000. United Airlines comprises approximately 1.6% of LTS One Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,547,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,548,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,500 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,671,000 after buying an additional 4,390,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,533,000 after buying an additional 243,535 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,268,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,979 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $323,508,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.01.

United Airlines Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of UAL opened at $65.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average of $87.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.