LTS One Management LP Sells 22,500 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LTS One Management LP lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 6.2% of LTS One Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LTS One Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,171,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after buying an additional 7,079,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,955,403,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 17,018.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,022,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V opened at $333.69 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54. The company has a market capitalization of $619.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.09.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

