Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 88000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Macarthur Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.81.

About Macarthur Minerals

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

Featured Articles

