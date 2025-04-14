Madden Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,774,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,676,000 after purchasing an additional 265,954 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 219,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 72,899 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $73.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $78.95.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

