Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Holdings Trimmed by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC cut its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,403 shares during the quarter. Manchester United comprises about 0.8% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.88% of Manchester United worth $25,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lancaster Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 816,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 254,280 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 664,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 243,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 61,786 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Manchester United by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE MANU opened at $13.70 on Monday. Manchester United plc has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $254.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Manchester United

Manchester United Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.