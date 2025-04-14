Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $30,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $123.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $210.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.21.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

