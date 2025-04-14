Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,060,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mariner LLC owned 0.57% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $687,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $161.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Value ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

