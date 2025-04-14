Mariner LLC Buys 1,466,593 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,718,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466,593 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mariner LLC owned about 1.37% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $439,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 988,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 138.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after buying an additional 153,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

