Mariner LLC Buys 4,291 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mariner LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $408,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $490.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $525.55 and its 200 day moving average is $536.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.8121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

