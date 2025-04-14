Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 199.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,950,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,291,706 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 5.51% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $207,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 133,073 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 144,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 93,699 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $24.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

