Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mariner LLC increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,228 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.82% of AECOM worth $115,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AECOM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,918,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in AECOM by 29.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $93.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.47. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

