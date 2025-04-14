Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,998 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $156,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $184.36 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

