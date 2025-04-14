Mariner LLC Sells 37,895 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,868,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,895 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $172,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $93.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.13. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

