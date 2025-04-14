Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1088013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Maritime Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$83.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.38.
Maritime Resources Company Profile
Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.
