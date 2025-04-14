Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 5,703 Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Cullinan Therapeutics worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $7.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.05. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 12,529 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $106,872.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,197.13. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $41,754.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,618.92. This represents a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

