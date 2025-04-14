Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 24,100 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,277,000 after purchasing an additional 112,824 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 109.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 132,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $49,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,928.61. The trade was a 17.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $9.11 on Monday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

