Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 680 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,395,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,292 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 281,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $209.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.26 and a 12-month high of $366.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.08.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 million.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,711.85. This trade represents a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

