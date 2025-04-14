MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Given “Underperform” Rating at Zelman & Associates

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Zelman & Associates in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MasterBrand has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.70.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,618.08. This represents a 26.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Crisci purchased 20,000 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This trade represents a 43.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in MasterBrand by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MasterBrand by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

