Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Update

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 1,129.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Metro Price Performance
OTCMKTS MTTWF remained flat at $5.45 during midday trading on Monday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.
Metro Company Profile
