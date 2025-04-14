Miller Investment Management LP Invests $216,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 211 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,210.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.92.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $879.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $745.55 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $942.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $988.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $5.21 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total value of $10,726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,403,973.12. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

