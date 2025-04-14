Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Price

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2025

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 0.7 %

HLNE traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.15. 227,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.32. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $108.34 and a one year high of $203.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.43.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 252.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.