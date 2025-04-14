Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Price

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

HLNE traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.15. 227,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.32. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $108.34 and a one year high of $203.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.43.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 252.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

