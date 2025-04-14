Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.87.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MS opened at $108.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $85.49 and a 52 week high of $142.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $2,380,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,654.40. This trade represents a 17.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $1,783,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,891,872.80. The trade was a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 443,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.3% in the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.