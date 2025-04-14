MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s previous close.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTY stock traded down C$0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching C$38.70. 56,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,121. The stock has a market capitalization of C$902.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.63. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$36.79 and a twelve month high of C$53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

