National Bankshares Upgrades Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) to “Outperform”

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.50. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.88.

TSE:CHP.UN traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$14.32. 457,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.67. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$12.42 and a 52-week high of C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

