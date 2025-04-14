National Bankshares Upgrades Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) to “Outperform”

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.50. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.88.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance
About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.