Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Trading Down 3.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $6.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Neogen traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 3,917,491 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,549,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CAO John Patrick Moylan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,700. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $164,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,531.74. This trade represents a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 47,835 shares of company stock worth $469,204 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Neogen by 1,495.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

