NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 244,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 632,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on NET Power from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NET Power by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 115,189 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NET Power by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 98,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NET Power by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 48,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
