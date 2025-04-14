NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 244,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 632,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on NET Power from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

NET Power Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of NET Power

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. The company has a market cap of $511.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NET Power by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 115,189 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NET Power by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 98,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NET Power by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 48,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

