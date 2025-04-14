Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 2.2% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,200,485,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,017.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $918.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $960.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $885.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $392.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total value of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

