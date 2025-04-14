Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 204.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 27.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Newmont by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 117.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $89,082.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,199.77. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $386,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,514.63. This represents a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $825,678. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 7.6 %

Newmont stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

