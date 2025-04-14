NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $7.37. NextDecade shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 591,641 shares.

NextDecade Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). Research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

About NextDecade

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its stake in NextDecade by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 8,917,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,757,000 after acquiring an additional 334,012 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 8,142,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,775,000 after buying an additional 6,248,757 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextDecade by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,916,000 after buying an additional 123,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextDecade by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after acquiring an additional 48,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in NextDecade by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 155,309 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

