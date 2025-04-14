NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $7.37. NextDecade shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 591,641 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). Research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
