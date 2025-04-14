NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 5.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.70. 19,033,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 56,300,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cfra Research raised NIO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in NIO by 1,652,962.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $1,360,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $1,330,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
