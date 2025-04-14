NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 5.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.70. 19,033,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 56,300,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cfra Research raised NIO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NIO

NIO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in NIO by 1,652,962.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $1,360,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $1,330,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.