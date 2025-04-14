Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 83,932 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 54,518 shares.The stock last traded at $121.15 and had previously closed at $132.03.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Nutex Health from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nutex Health Stock Down 9.3 %

The company has a market cap of $661.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $11.21. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUTX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nutex Health by 6,590.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nutex Health by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

