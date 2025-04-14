Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW) Short Interest Update

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nuvve Stock Performance
NASDAQ NVVEW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. 6,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
Nuvve Company Profile
