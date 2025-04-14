Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW) Short Interest Update

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nuvve Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVVEW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. 6,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

Nuvve Company Profile

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

