Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 1.3% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $54.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.3 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

