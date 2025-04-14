Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Lowered to $188.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.07. 179,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,068,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $16,691,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

