Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Trading Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.10. 158,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,110,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $537.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,082.90. This trade represents a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Organogenesis by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

