Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,065 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.5% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.09% of Otis Worldwide worth $31,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $450,807.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,358.07. This represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $3,119,988.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,127.67. This trade represents a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $96.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $89.70 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.74.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

