Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.95.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,589,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,622,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.29, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.27. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

